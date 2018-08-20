Five years later, Sullivan County police continue to search for missing man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been nearly five years since a Sullivan County man vanished, and authorities continue to search for clues in his disappearance.
36-year-old Chad McGhee of Dugger was reported missing in September of 2013.
McGhee is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 lbs.
He has green eyes, brown hair, with a mustache and beard.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
