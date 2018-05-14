Five-year-old Dakota Pitts returns to school, 70 officers on hand to welcome him

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Five-year-old Dakota Pitts returned to school for the first time since his father's death in the line of duty.

Just over a week ago, Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts lost his life in the line of duty at the Garden Quarter Apartments.

On Monday, Dakota returned to school.

Dakota asked his mom if one of his dad's friends could drive him to school for his first day back.

When he arrived at school, he found 70 Terre Haute Police Officers and Vigo County Sheriff's Deputies waiting for him.

The SWAT Team presented Dakota with his own SWAT shirt and badge.

It’s a moment Officer Pitts’ sister says gave her chills.

"He will definitely know his dad was a hero,” said Kelli Jones, sister of Pitts. “Blood doesn't always make family and I think the blue family went above and beyond.”

"Dakota asked his mom if one of his dad's friends could take him to school so she reached out to Rob’s friends and families,” Les Hamm, detective with THPD.

Little did he realize, an entire group would show up off the clock for him.

We first told you about Dakota last week, when he wanted us to share a message with his dad.

