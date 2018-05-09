Five-year-old Dakota Pitts presented with a badge, in honor of his father

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In this time of sadness, here's something that will make you smile.

We first told you about Officer Rob Pitts' five-year-old son Dakota earlier this week, when he had a message for his dad.

On Tuesday, Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse presented Dakota with his own official Terre Haute Police Department badge.

Bill Sheldon with the Steet Crimes Unit shared these photos with us.

Officer Pitts was also on the Street Crimes Unit.

The badge, which was Officer Pitts', has been framed as a family keepsake.