Five more concerts announced for 2018 Indiana State Fair lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Fair organizers have announced five more shows are joining this year's free concert lineup.

The Indiana State Fair happens August 3-19. Each night of the fair features a concert that is free with paid fair admission. The following shows were announced on Tuesday, bringing the total concert count to 17:

• Natalie Stovall – Saturday, August 4

• Anthony Hamilton – Monday, August 6

• Warrant with FireHouse – Saturday, August 11

• Dirty Deeds USA: Xtreme AC/DC Tribute – Tuesday, August 14

• Here Come The Mummies – Friday, August 17

Online ticket sales are available now, presented by WGU Indiana, at a discounted rate of $8 plus convenience fee on the Indiana State Fair website . Tickets can also be purchased at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office during regular business hours at the discounted rate. Tickets purchased at the gate are $13.

The 2018 Indiana State Fair Free Concerts announced to date include:

• Rick Springfield – Friday, August 3

• Natalie Stovall – Saturday, August 4

• Why Don’t We – Sunday, August 5

• Anthony Hamilton – Monday, August 6

• Tyler Childers – Tuesday, August 7

• Randy Houser and special guest Nora Collins – Wednesday, August 8

• Kool & The Gang – Thursday, August 9

• HANSON – Friday, August 10

• Warrant with FireHouse – Saturday, August 11

• for King & Country – Sunday, August 12

• Happy Together Tour – Monday, August 13 featuring: The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay (formerly of Paul Revere & The Raiders and The Cowsills

• Dirty Deeds USA: Xtreme AC/DC Tribute – Tuesday, August 14

• Grand Funk Railroad – Wednesday, August 15

• An Evening with Hunter Hayes – Thursday, August 16

• Here Come The Mummies – Friday, August 17

• Kirk Franklin – Sunday, August 19

Organizers say an additional Chevrolet Free Stage Show will be announced soon.