Five more concerts announced for 2018 Indiana State Fair lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Fair organizers have announced five more shows are joining this year's free concert lineup.
The Indiana State Fair happens August 3-19. Each night of the fair features a concert that is free with paid fair admission. The following shows were announced on Tuesday, bringing the total concert count to 17:
• Natalie Stovall – Saturday, August 4
• Anthony Hamilton – Monday, August 6
• Warrant with FireHouse – Saturday, August 11
• Dirty Deeds USA: Xtreme AC/DC Tribute – Tuesday, August 14
• Here Come The Mummies – Friday, August 17
Online ticket sales are available now, presented by WGU Indiana, at a discounted rate of $8 plus convenience fee on the Indiana State Fair website. Tickets can also be purchased at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office during regular business hours at the discounted rate. Tickets purchased at the gate are $13.
Attention Indiana: another Chevrolet Free Stage announcement has arrived! See @NatalieStovall, @hamiltonanthony, @warrantrocks w/ @FireHouseBand, Dirty Deeds USA: Xtreme AC/DC and @hctmummies LIVE this summer at the #IndyStateFair! pic.twitter.com/gCTJY0PVfr
— Indiana State Fair (@IndyStateFair) June 19, 2018
The 2018 Indiana State Fair Free Concerts announced to date include:
• Rick Springfield – Friday, August 3
• Natalie Stovall – Saturday, August 4
• Why Don’t We – Sunday, August 5
• Anthony Hamilton – Monday, August 6
• Tyler Childers – Tuesday, August 7
• Randy Houser and special guest Nora Collins – Wednesday, August 8
• Kool & The Gang – Thursday, August 9
• HANSON – Friday, August 10
• Warrant with FireHouse – Saturday, August 11
• for King & Country – Sunday, August 12
• Happy Together Tour – Monday, August 13 featuring: The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay (formerly of Paul Revere & The Raiders and The Cowsills
• Dirty Deeds USA: Xtreme AC/DC Tribute – Tuesday, August 14
• Grand Funk Railroad – Wednesday, August 15
• An Evening with Hunter Hayes – Thursday, August 16
• Here Come The Mummies – Friday, August 17
• Kirk Franklin – Sunday, August 19
Organizers say an additional Chevrolet Free Stage Show will be announced soon.
The Indiana State Fair 2018 theme is STEP RIGHT UP! For the first time the Indiana State Fair, the greatest showcase of agriculture and entertainment, is bringing fairgoers a world-class circus featuring acrobats, clowns, trapeze artists and more! The Big Top Circus will perform three shows daily, with seating limited to the first 1,600 people per show.
