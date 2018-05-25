Clear

Five dollars or less? New store opens with unique concept

A new store is having their grand opening in Terre Haute on Saturday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store is having their grand opening in Terre Haute on Saturday.

It's called High Five Liquidation.

You can find it on the south side of Terre Haute where Circuit City used to be.

This doesn't work like a regular store.

They sell wholesale items from major retailers.

Everything starts off costing $5. That is each Saturday.

Then the prices get lower as the week goes on.

The store sells everything from electronics, to clothing, to hygiene products.

The goal is to have shoppers dig for things they might need.

The Terre Haute location is their first, but they plan to expand throughout Indiana.

"We're looking about two to three months...we'll be opening in Vincennes, then on to Princeton, Evansville, Bloomington, and Indianapolis," Don Griffin told us.

They will only let so many people in the store at a time.

They say on big days like Saturdays and Sundays, there will be a big line outside of the store to get in, because the store works as first come, first serve.

They open Saturday morning at 9:00.

The address is 4233 South U.S. 41.

