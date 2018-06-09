SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County have a chance to reel in some fish this weekend.
Scroll for more content...
Bass Unlimited is holding a fishing rodeo at Sullivan Park and Lake this Saturday.
The group will give out prizes for the biggest fish of different species.
Registration is open between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
You must register to be eligible for prizes.
There will also be a free lunch and drink while supplies last.
For more information, click here.
Related Content
- Fishing Rodeo set for this weekend in Sullivan County
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Sullivan County Coroner identifies victim of weekend truck fire
- Illinois kids take part in fishing rodeo to reconnect with the outdoors
- Tractor stolen in Sullivan County
- Last "Free Fishing Days" takes place this weekend
- Manhunt in Sullivan County for wanted man
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- Early Morning Fatal Crash in Sullivan County
- Retired Sullivan County K-9 'Riko' passes away