Fishing Rodeo set for this weekend in Sullivan County

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County have a chance to reel in some fish this weekend.

Bass Unlimited is holding a fishing rodeo at Sullivan Park and Lake this Saturday.

The group will give out prizes for the biggest fish of different species.

Registration is open between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

You must register to be eligible for prizes.

There will also be a free lunch and drink while supplies last.

