First responders and the community get together for National Night Out

Relationships between emergency workers and the communities they serve are important.

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 10:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Relationships between emergency workers and the communities they serve are important.

People interact with officers, firefighters, and other first responders every day.

An annual event lets them interact with first responders outside of emergency situations.

On Tuesday, Clay County agencies hosted their annual Nation Night Out.

Officers say this kind of event is important in building community trust.

They want to encourage positive interaction on and off duty.

The Clinton area also held their National Night Out.

Dozens of people met at Sportland Park to play games and see demonstrations.

A medical helicopter also flew in for the event.

To see when more National Night Out days are planned, click here

