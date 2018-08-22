First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Some may call it growing pains. But, in the case of an emergency, officials want you to know there is a plan in place. Parke county officials have a plan to get patients from point A to point B in the Clinton and Terre Haute, while navigating the construction.

The construction might be a headache for drivers, but it's more of a safety concern for first responders. Where time could mean the difference between life and death.

Sgt. Brad McNeill says their response times have been slightly affected for those who live south of the lyford Y along U.S. 41.

That's because of closures of both U.S. 41 at the Lyford Y and State Road 59 south of Mansfield.

"People need to move over and stop when they see us, so we can get through," McNeill said.

But, McNeill says construction won't stop him from doing his job.

"The public is our number one and our priority. If they need us, first responders are definitely going to do what we have to do get there on time and to help them," he said.

Parke County's EMS director is advising residents to use a detour and use Illiana EMS during phase two. And, when phase 3 of the project begins, IU Health Lifeline will be on standby.

"It's taken a lot of time for people to get use to it," McNeill said. "They're running stop signs, doing U turns, and doing things that are very hazardous."

Lyford, Mecca, and Rockville fire departments have similar plans in place to make sure everyone receives care when they need it.

"We have been taking detours on the county roads that are narrow. We are trying to get through traffic safely and quickly as possible to get to our scenes and the same thing goes for the fire departments,"

The Parke County EMA director says if you see an emergency vehicle with it's lights and sirens activated, pull off the road if possible.