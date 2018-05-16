First new hangars on the way to Terre Haute's airport for since 2003

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are new renovations coming to the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Scroll for more content...

They plan to build six new hangars.

Officials at the airport expect pilots to be able to use them by the end of the year.

This will be the first time in 15 years the airport will add new hangars.

Airport director Jeff Houser says these new additions will bring in more traffic.

He said the more pilots mean more money brought to the area.

Hauser went on to say the economy benefits from the large number of business flights into the city.

"For us, having that business traffic is what generates the economy in Terre Haute. A lot of times this is the first place or the last place they see for the city...so we want to make sure they have that good feeling when they come to Terre Haute," Hauser said.

Bids for the construction project will open this summer.