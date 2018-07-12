First ever $2 Tuesday takes place at Vigo County Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - How would you like to save a buck and still enjoy all of your favorite fair activities?
It is part of the first ever $2 Tuesday at the Vigo County Fair.
It includes food specials for just $2.
You can also get into a movie and rides for just $2 as well.
