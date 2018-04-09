First driver-less car hits the market in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Driver-less cars are now on the market in the Wabash Valley. It's a car that requires no hands on the steering wheel to operate.

The future of driving is upon us. A Cadillac CT6 arrived at Fuson Automotive in Terre Haute.

The cost of the high-end car can range anywhere from $75,000 to $80,000. It includes cameras, lasers, and radar that allows the driver to be hands-free.

It can only drive on the interstate. At high speeds, the car can navigate around turns and congestion.

Google has mapped out 160 miles of highways in the United States and Canada that do not have pedestrians, crosswalks, or bicycles.

A tiny camera is at the top of the steering wheel. It watches the driver's face. The car will slow down if the driver takes his or her eyes off the road for more than a few seconds.

Tesla, Mercedes, Audi, and BMW are the only car manufacturers that offer autonomous cars.