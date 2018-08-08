First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County students returned for their first day of school Wednesday. 15,000 students walked through the school doors again for the start of a new school year.
It's also the first day for Vigo County's new Superintendent, Dr. Robert Haworth. He told News 10 this morning, he plans to spend this first year listening.
Haworth is ready to get to know the parents and community first hand. He says every employee is on board with putting the students first.
“I can just tell as I’m out meeting with bus drivers and cafeteria workers and with teachers, they're ready to welcome our children back. They're ready to get started today,” said Haworth.
The new leader plans to tackle long-term needs, such as plans to renovate the high schools, once they get through the beginning of the school year.
