First chapter of summer reading program begins

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The first chapter of the Clinton Public Library Summer Reading Program began on Thursday.

To celebrate, the library held a special event.

It featured live music, games, crafts, and food.

Organizers say it helps to encourage reading and learning during the summer months.

"We have programs on Tuesdays and Thursdays. So the kids can come. We'll have crafts, music, games, guest speakers, performers coming. So it's lots of fun," said Ashley Wolfe, adult services leader at the Clinton Public Library.

