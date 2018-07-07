First Friday pays tribute to service men and women

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute paid tribute to the armed forces Friday evening.
"Downtown Salutes" was the theme of this month's First Friday in downtown Terre Haute.
It was a chance to honor the people who serve their country.
RJS Solutions held a special dinner for military members and their families.
First Friday in downtown Terre Haute has a different theme every month.
Next month's theme will be the Dog Days of Summer.
