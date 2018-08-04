First Friday celebrates the dog days of summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday marked the first Friday in the month of August.

That means you could find plenty of activities in downtown Terre Haute.

City leaders held First Friday.

This month's theme was the Dog Days of Summer.

The Terre Haute Police Department held a K9 demonstration as part of the event.

Officer Justin Sears says it was a great way to learn what K9 units are all about.

"We can't do our job without the community. One of the best tools that we have to relate to the community is the dogs and everybody loves the dogs including us. We enjoy showing our dogs off," Justin Sears with the Terre Haute Police Department said.

Sears has worked with the Terre Haute Police Department for around 10 years.