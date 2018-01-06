First Friday Event Continues in Bitter Cold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - "First Friday" in downtown Terre Haute continued Friday despite brutal cold conditions.

The event is put together by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. Organizers say this is the first time a "First Friday" event has been held in January.

Local businesses participated in a "hot chocolate crawl" through downtown Terre Haute.

"Keep myself from yelling at someone who came in without a coat on and the mother in me wants to say 'my goodness where's your coat, where's your gloves, where's your hat?'" Cathy Azar with The Saratoga says.

The monthly event usually provides people with many activities the first friday evening of every month. Organizers say when planning the winter-themed jeep scavenger hunt and hot chocolate crawl, they jokingly assumed the weather would be too warm for the winter theme, but they didn't plan on the brutal cold.

"We want people to have fun but we also want people to be safe and some of the jeeps are running topless tonight and they have layered up in ski gear and lots of gloves and hats so they are also taking precautions and staying warm as well" Stephanie Pence with Downtown Terre Haute says.

Participating local restaurants provided hand made hot chocolate for event-goers braving the bitter cold. Restaurant owners say seeing people brave the harsh conditions to support local business is great.

"We have hot chocolate that we've made we have one that is spiked and one that is not and lots of other nice beverages and food to warm everybody up" Stephanie Pence says.

Organizers say even if the cold drives away some participants from this months event they will continue to have the events every month even next winter.

"Consistency is key with events, whether you have your festival the same time every year or in the case with first fridays we always try to provide entertainment or activities of some kind for families on first friday" Stephanie Pence says.