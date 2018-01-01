wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

Fire on Fenwood Avenue in Terre Haute ruled accidental

A recent fire in Terre Haute has been ruled accidental.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 12:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 12:38 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent fire in Terre Haute has been ruled accidental.

The fire was at 2617 Fenwood Avenue which is just north of Kroger on Wabash Avenue on Jan. 4.

News 10 spoke with Terre Haute fire investigator Norm Loudermilk. He says once the nearly 2 and a half feet of water was pumped out of the basement it was obvious where the fire started.

Three people were rescued from that fire, one being 71-year-old John Bell. He remains in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital's Burn Unit.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

