Fire destroys Daviess county business

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Shortly before two o'clock this morning, crews responded to D and G Timber. That's a pallet company in Montgomery, Indiana.

Scroll for more content...

When crews arrived on the scene the business was already fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported, however, the building was a total loss.

News 10 has been told crews from seven different stations worked until 5:30 this morning fighting the fire. Officials estimate the fire caused more than "2"-million-dollars in damages.

A cause has yet to be determined.