Fire destroys Daviess county business

An overnight fire destroys a Daviess county business.

Posted: May. 1, 2018 4:27 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Shortly before two o'clock this morning, crews responded to D and G Timber. That's a pallet company in Montgomery, Indiana.

When crews arrived on the scene the business was already fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported, however, the building was a total loss.

News 10 has been told crews from seven different stations worked until 5:30 this morning fighting the fire. Officials estimate the fire caused more than "2"-million-dollars in damages.

A cause has yet to be determined.

