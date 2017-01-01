Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A house fire is under investigation in Clay County.

Scroll for more content...

Several fire departments were called to a house on State Road 340, near County Road 500 West Monday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, the house was overtaken by flames. The house was destroyed when our crew arrived on the scene.

The bitter cold created hazards for firefighters. When temperatures are this cold, hoses and water lines can freeze. That can make water access difficult, as crews have to haul in water from other sources. The cold also takes a toll on the first responders.

Ice formed on the road due to water runoff.

News 10 is working to learn if anyone was home when the fire started.

At this time, investigators have not released a cause for the fire.