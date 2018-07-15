Fire department raising funds for injured pup

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Otter Creek Fire Department is working to help a local resident and pet in need.

On Friday, a home on North 13th Street was destroyed by fire. During a search of the home, firefighters found and rescued a dog named Peyton. Officials say the pet was taken to a local animal hospital, and is being kept over the weekend.

The fire department says the homeowner didn't have insurance, and was concerned about being able to afford Peyton's medical expenses. Officials say the cost for Peyton's treatment is expected to be around $500. That's where the community comes in.

Otter Creek is asking the community for help in covering the bill and getting the homeowner back on his feet.

If you are interested in giving to this cause, you can find the GoFundMe link by clicking here.