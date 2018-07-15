Clear

Fire department raising funds for injured pup

A photo showing a dog rescued from a fire on North 13th Street.

The Otter Creek Fire Department is working to help a local resident and pet in need.

Posted: Jul. 14, 2018 10:52 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Otter Creek Fire Department is working to help a local resident and pet in need.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday, a home on North 13th Street was destroyed by fire. During a search of the home, firefighters found and rescued a dog named Peyton. Officials say the pet was taken to a local animal hospital, and is being kept over the weekend.

The fire department says the homeowner didn't have insurance, and was concerned about being able to afford Peyton's medical expenses. Officials say the cost for Peyton's treatment is expected to be around $500. That's where the community comes in.

Otter Creek is asking the community for help in covering the bill and getting the homeowner back on his feet.

If you are interested in giving to this cause, you can find the GoFundMe link by clicking here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday