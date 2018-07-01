Fire damages local business in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An evening fire caused a setback for a local business.

Scroll for more content...

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday at Backyard Leisure. The building is behind Honey Creek Mall.

When News 10 arrived on scene, extensive damage could be seen to the building's outside.

News 10 spoke with one of the employees, who was inside at the time of the fire. He said they noticed a strange smell, followed by the lights going out.

"We saw smoke for probably five or ten minutes," said Josh Michels, Senior Wellness Consultant, "Actually, the fire department was here already before we saw flames emerge."

The employee said a few customers were also inside, but no one was hurt.

In the meantime, Michels said the business will continue to operate through social media and its email.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. We'll continue to reach out to authorities and bring you the latest as it becomes available.