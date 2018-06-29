Fire crews respond to overnight barn fire

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Several fire crews responded to an overnight fire in Vermillion County, Indiana.
It happened just after 4:00 Thursday morning at 225 West State Road 163, just west of Clinton.
News 10 crews found several tractors moving hay out of the barn.
We are told nobody was hurt.
