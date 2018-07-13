Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews responded to a fire in northern Vigo County on Thursday night.

It happened just before 11:00 at a mobile home on North Hendricks Street.

That is near Haythorne Avenue.

When our crew arrived on the scene, the mobile home appeared to be mostly destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word on a cause at this time.