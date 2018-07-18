Clear

Fire Chief loses life in Monday Afternoon Crash

A Community is in mourning after losing their fire chief in a single vehicle crash late Monday.

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 4:09 PM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 7:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN – A Community is in mourning after losing their fire chief in a single vehicle crash late Monday.

Hymera – Jackson Fire Chief Clay Shidler died Monday evening at Terre Haute Regional Hospital after being involved in a single vehicle crash on CR 900 N, near CR 300 E in Northeast Sullivan County.

The call came into Sullivan County Sheriff’s dispatch at 4:06 PM.
Hymera – Jackson Township Firefighters responded to render aid to their fallen leader.


Thunderbird Fire Rescue, Shelburn Fire, Lewis Township, and Sullivan City Fire Departments also assisted.

Chief Shidler was transported by Sullivan County Ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital where he later died.
This is a great loss to our community.

Clay was a soft-spoken leader that was rarely seen without a smile.

He was a dedicated public servant and well respected leader in the Community.

Clay is survived by his wife, a daughter, two sons and six grandchildren.

Funeral Arrangements for Chief Clay Shidler

Friday - Visitation from 3pm to 8pm at the Hymera First Baptist Church on SR48 in Hymera. IVFA services at 7 pm.

Saturday - Visitation at the Church from 10am-2pm. Funeral services will start at 2pm.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Sullivan City Police, and Farmersburg and Hymera Town Marshals.

