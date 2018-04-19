Clear
Final report released for 2016 plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board believes pilot error was the cause of a deadly 2016 plane crash.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 9:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 9:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Transportation Safety Board believes pilot error was the cause of a deadly 2016 plane crash.

News 10 was the first to tell you about the preliminary findings earlier this month.

The crash happened in August of 2016 near Sky King Airport in Terre Haute.

The NTSB reports the pilot failed to maintain a normal approach the runway.

That caused the plane to collide with a tree and crash into a house.

The agency found the pilot's lack of recent flight experience played a role.

