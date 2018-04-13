Clear

Final Fork: Down to the final four

The final four in the Final Fork have been selected.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 7:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 7:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The final four in the Final Fork have been selected.

Scroll for more content...

Voting is over for the Final Fork contest, and next week our crew will choose a winner!

Click play on the video to see who is left!

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It