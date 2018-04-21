Final Fork: And the winner is...

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - All week, the Fork in the Road crew has showcased the final four restaurants in our Final Fork competition.

Thanks to your votes, these for restaurants earned their status as four of the best places to eat in the Wabash Valley.

We started with 64 restaurants.

The four finalists were the Crossroads Family Diner in Marshall, Illinois, Charlie's in Terre Haute, The Greathouse of Pizza in Casey, and Earl's Supper Club in West Union, Illinois.

All four places impressed the judges, but sadly, there can only be one champion.

After the judges voted and the results were tallied up...the winner was Charlie's in Terre Haute.

Click play on the video to see a recap from all four restaurants!