"Final Descent Outdoors" star makes stop in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous TV personality made a stop in Clay County on Saturday.
Brad Clay from "Final Descent Outdoors" came to First Christian Church. That's where he spoke at The Sportsman's Dinner.
"Final Descent Outdoors" is a popular big game hunting show involving a ministry aspect. Clay says he uses the common passion for the outdoors as part of his message.
"We all have this thing in common and it's a passion for the outdoors," he said, "and I love to come and share stories and meet folks that have the same passion that I do."
Saturday's Sportsman's dinner invited local hunters to learn more and improve on their hobby. The event is one of more than 40 stops Clay plans to make.