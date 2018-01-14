"Final Descent Outdoors" star makes stop in Clay County

wx_icon Terre Haute

Brad Clay from "Final Descent Outdoors" came to First Christian Church.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2018 10:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2018 12:44 AM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous TV personality made a stop in Clay County on Saturday.

Brad Clay from "Final Descent Outdoors" came to First Christian Church. That's where he spoke at The Sportsman's Dinner.

"Final Descent Outdoors" is a popular big game hunting show involving a ministry aspect. Clay says he uses the common passion for the outdoors as part of his message.

"We all have this thing in common and it's a passion for the outdoors," he said, "and I love to come and share stories and meet folks that have the same passion that I do."

Saturday's Sportsman's dinner invited local hunters to learn more and improve on their hobby. The event is one of more than 40 stops Clay plans to make.

