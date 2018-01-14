"Final Descent Outdoors" star makes stop in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous TV personality made a stop in Clay County on Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

Brad Clay from "Final Descent Outdoors" came to First Christian Church. That's where he spoke at The Sportsman's Dinner.

"Final Descent Outdoors" is a popular big game hunting show involving a ministry aspect. Clay says he uses the common passion for the outdoors as part of his message.

"We all have this thing in common and it's a passion for the outdoors," he said, "and I love to come and share stories and meet folks that have the same passion that I do."

Saturday's Sportsman's dinner invited local hunters to learn more and improve on their hobby. The event is one of more than 40 stops Clay plans to make.