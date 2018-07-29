Fight 4 my Mom’: Terre Haute woman creates ALS walk-a-thon to honor mother

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Watching a loved one struggle with a disease that they can't control. It’s hard to imagine. But, that's the reality for a Terre Haute woman. Now, she’s found a way to incorporate a walk-a-thon to not only benefit her family, but several others who need help.

The bond between a mother and a daughter, as they flip through years of photo albums, they reminisce on a much simpler time. All of the smiles through the years, wouldn't prepare Amy Hutson for the challenge ahead.

Hutson said, Ii was the one bawling, she's incredible.” Two years ago, Amy Hutson's mother, Chris Roy, was diagnosed with ALS. A disease that affects nerve cells in your brain and spinal cord.

"You don't want to accept the diagnosis,” said Roy.

A devastating disease with no cure or treatment. But for Roy, she said, it’s all about living in the moment and not letting it get to you. "If you don't have a positive attitude, you're not going to get any stronger."

Huston wanted to find a way to give back to the woman, who has been there for her, her entire life. "You've been strong for me for so long, and I want to give that back."

That's when Huston came up with the idea. ‘Fight 4 my Mom’ ALS Walk-a-Thon. "All proceeds are being donated to the ALS Association Indiana Chapter," said Hutson.

It's not just about the money, it's about providing resources and showing families they're not alone.

Hutson added, "She's the reason I started it. She told me she wants to leave feeling hopeful. She wants to have fun, and we can make this fun."

For this family, it's all about hope.

Hutson told her mother, "Who wouldn't want to fight for her? She's amazing. She's so strong,” Roy added, "And you're a wonderful daughter."

Fighting 4 her mom each step, or walk of the way.

Mark your calendars for August 4th. The Fight 4 my Mom ALS Walk-a-Thon will be at Indiana State Universities Memorial Stadium.

Registration is going on right now. For a complete list of event details, including prices and race day times click here.