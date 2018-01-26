Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Re-Opens Terre Haute Plant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by record demand for its homebuilding products, the fiber cement siding manufacturer Allura has re-opened its third U.S. manufacturing plant, a 438,000 square-foot facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.

A mainstay in fiber cement building products for more than 75 years, Allura also manufactures exterior siding, trim, soffit and shakes from facilities in North Carolina and Oregon. The re-opened Terre Haute plant will provide much-needed product availability as Allura develops markets throughout the midwest, according to Allura CEO, Jessica L. Navascues.

Allura's customers include regional and national homebuilders who use the company's fiber cement building products in the construction of new homes and remodeling of existing homes. In October 2017, Allura signed a national agreement with KB Home to serve as the homebuilder's exclusive supplier of exterior fiber cement siding products.

The company's fiber cement home building products include natural-looking siding, shakes and shingles, panels and soffit available as an alternative to wood, vinyl and other traditional building materials prone to damage from hail, termites, rot, fire and manufacturing defects.

Its fiber cement products stand up to weather conditions in any climate. Plus, they are factory primed for life, fire and insect resistant and never fade, peel or chip. Allura products also are backed by an industry-leading 50-year warranty.

Situated on a 95-acre tract, Allura's Terre Haute plant houses a 428,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, 9,120 square-foot office building, 85-foot high, multi-level water building with three internal vessels, 1,200 square-foot dosing building and various storage yards, railroad spars and parking areas.

The facility employs 60 workers. It previously closed in 2014.

Allura is part of Elementia, an international company which produces building materials for the construction sector through cement, building systems and metals divisions in nine countries throughout the Americas.

To learn more about Allura's fiber cement products, go to www.AlluraUSA.com. Also, follow Allura at www.facebook.com/allurausa and on Twitter @AlluraUSA.