Festivals roll into the Wabash Valley for Labor Day weekend

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We have a Labor Day weekend full of activities!

First up is the annual Little Italy Festival.

The festival kicked off with a Friday night parade and then continues through the weekend.

The town of Clinton has been celebrating this festival since 1966.

To learn more about the Little Italy Festival, click here.

Another poppin' good time will have you crossing state lines into Illinois.

Casey is holding their 31st Casey Popcorn Festival.

This festival also runs through Monday.

To learn more about the Casey Popcorn Festival, click here.

The last one will take you to Palestine for the Pioneer City Rodeo.

Besides just being a rodeo, there will also be free entertainment, carnival rides, and much more.

To learn more about the rodeo, click here.