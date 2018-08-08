Festival celebrating the Coke bottle set, here are the details

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A festival that ties the iconic Coca-Cola bottle to our city is inching closer.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, September 22nd.

The public is invited to the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival.

Downtown Terre Haute and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce announced the new event.

It will celebrate Terre Haute as the birthplace of the original Coca-Cola bottle.

It was created in 1915 by the Root Glass Company.

The festival will feature Coca-Cola collectible dealers, vintage memorabilia, a kids area, a community stage, live bands, beer garden, and additional activities downtown.

The Wabash Valley Road Runners have also scheduled its annual half-marathon to coincide with the festival.

To learn more about the festival click here and to register for the half-marathon click here.