TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sentencing is set for Thursday for a former employee of the Vigo County School Corporation.

Franklin Fennell will face 33-37 months in federal prison.

This is after a jury convicted him of wire fraud and stealing federal funds.

The FBI arrested Fennell and Frank Shahadey for an alleged kickback scheme.

