Two more weeks? Fennell asks for delay before reporting to prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Franklin Fennell has asked a federal judge to delay the date he's to self-report to prison to begin serving a two-year prison sentence. As it stands now, Fennell is to report to FCI Pekin on May 30th. Fennell's request asks that date is pushed back to June 15th.

The reason? According to court documents filed in his appeal, Fennell claims his daughter suffered an injury playing soccer that required surgery. He says the delay will allow him to be a part of the healing process.

The motion filed by defense attorney Charles Hayes indicates the US Attorney's Office objects to any delay greater than one week.

On April 19th, a federal judge sentenced Fennell to two years in federal prison. That's after a jury in December convicted him on all counts filed against him related to the stealing of federal funds while Fennell was employed with the Vigo County School Corporation.