Feeling blue? Thursday festival will help you with your sweet tooth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to indulge in some sweet treats.

The annual Blueberry Festival takes place on Thursday in Terre Haute.

The Terre Foods Cooperative Market is hosting the festival.

In addition to some delicious blueberries, there will also be music and vendors.

For just $5, you can get your hands on a blueberry sundae.

The berries all come from local farms.

It happens at the Masonic Temple at 224 North 8th Street from 11:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.