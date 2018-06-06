Feds adding 4 more prosecutors in Southern District

Clear

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Justice Department is adding four assistant U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of Indiana.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Tuesday that three of the new federal prosecutors will focus on violent crime and the other will concentrate on civil opioid enforcement.

Minkler says two of his top priorities are reducing gun violence and “meeting the challenge of the opioid epidemic in this district.”

The four are among more than 300 assistant U.S. attorneys nationwide that the Justice Department is adding. Four for Indiana’s Northern District were announced Monday.

