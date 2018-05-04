Federal officials warn of increase in jury duty scam reports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal courts officials are warning that a growing number of Indiana residents are falling prey to a nationwide jury duty scam threatening people with arrest if they don’t pay up.

Scroll for more content...

The Southern District of Indiana says it has received a surge of phone calls from people victimized by those scams and says it’s “of the utmost importance” to alert the public about them.

Courts officials say the callers in the scam pose as U.S. marshals or other government officials and tell victims they’re about to be arrested for not appearing for jury duty, but can avoid arrest by paying a so-called “fine.”

Officials say government employees would never contact someone to demand payment or personal information over the phone or email.