Federal judge blocks Indiana voter registration law

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against a law that critics charge will allow officials to illegally purged voters from Indiana’s election rolls.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 3:20 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

The left-leaning group Common Cause argues Indiana's use of the interstate "crosscheck" system is "discriminatory."

The left-leaning group Common Cause argues Indiana’s use of the interstate “crosscheck” system is “discriminatory.”

The system finds a match based on first name, last name and date of birth. Starting in July, elections officials would be allowed to automatically eliminate voters who show up as registered in another state.

Critics argue voters can only be removed if they confirm a change of address in writing or fail to respond to mailed notices.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Friday blocked the law while it is being challenged in court.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson’s says she disagrees with the ruling.

