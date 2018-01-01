Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Federal funds to bolster election security may not be enough

Illinois officials expect to receive $13 million in federal funds to help update aging voting machines across the state.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 11:41 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Zimmerman, Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials expect to receive $13 million in federal funds to help update aging voting machines across the state.

Scroll for more content...

The money is part of a $380 million congressional influx to prevent a repeat of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Local officials report that machinery bought more than a decade ago with nearly $150 million in federal grants is breaking down. Macon County spent $550,000 to upgrade before the 2016 election.

Officials in Shelby County say they must find up to $300,000 to replace machines but the county has a budget deficit.

The funding also comes as local election officials report using aging machines purchased over a decade ago. Elections experts say updating machinery could restore public trust in the democratic process.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Unsettled weather Monday, dry days ahead, and a warm up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It