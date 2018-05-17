Father of three killed on Knox County farm, officials release name

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have identified the agricultural worker that was killed in Knox County earlier this week.

That man was identified as 45-year-old Victor Manuel Murrieta Martinez of Oaktown.

That is according to the Knox County Coroner.

Martinez was married with three children.

He was found dead near his work pickup truck, that was parked close to an "electrical water irrigator."

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen says they are waiting on the toxicity report.