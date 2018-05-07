Father and son show support to THPD and family of Officer Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 first told you about Dakota Pitts and his message for his dad Monday afternoon. Since then, hundreds have responded with their own messages for the family and Terre Haute Police Department.

Some are paying tribute by visit the memorial outside police headquarters.

"They're giving their lives for our community and that's the greatest sacrifice you could give."

Father and son, John and Jaxon Leach brought flowers to the memorial and placed them of the hood of Officer Pitts' police car. 9-year-old Jaxon said it seemed like the right thing to do.

John reacted to the growing memorial saying, "I think it shows that our community absolutely supports the police department here and we have nothing but love for them, nothing but love for them and we've got their back a hundred and ten percent."

Jaxon echoed his father's sentiments adding, "I think it's really great. It shows a lot of support. A lot of work has been done here just to make sure that this guy (Officer Pitts) is happy up there."

The duo has a message for a grieving family and police force.

John says, "We love you guys. Keep up the good work. Terre Haute loves you."