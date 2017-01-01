Fatal fire takes place in city of Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- UPDATE 7:40 PM: The Knox County Coroner's Office has confirmed 2 fatalities that happened at the early morning fire in Vincennes. The victims were identified as David Bradly Greenwell (39 years old) and Cindy Horvath (57 years old).

An autopsy was conducted on both Greenwell and Horvath but toxicology results are pending. This is a large investigation being conducted by the Vincennes City Police Department, Vincennes Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshalls Office and the Knox County Coroner's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: In the heart of Vincennes Sunday morning was the sight of tragedy. Mark Kratzner was nearby when I saw it unravel.

"I heard the sirens and smelled the smoke. I looked out the window at the back of my building and I saw the firetrucks and the lights," said Kratzner.

Around 1:20 AM Sunday the Vincennes Fire Department received the call to this apartment complex on Broadway Street. Arriving minutes after the call officials say the fire grew too large. Battalion Chief Tony Jarrell was on scene helping those in need.

"I believe there was about nine in the building. It's a total loss. Everyone's lost their personal possessions. The building will be torn down at some point,” said Jarrell.

Neighbors like the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ and the American Legion opened their doors as a warm place of refuge for all. Responders worked the best they could but their hard work still met with tragic results.

"We have fatalities but I can make any more comment on that its still under the investigation. The Indiana State Fire Marshals are here assisting the Vincennes Fire Investigations Team," said Jarrell.

We know that four people were sent to the hospital. The family of one tenant in the building said their loved one had to jump from the second floor to escape the flames.

There's still no word yet on what caused the fire. We hope to learn more in the coming days and bring you the latest as it becomes available.