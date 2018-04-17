Farmersburg boy in the Top 5 for Future Chefs Challenge, tells other kids to dream big

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Teaching young kids to cook.

Scroll for more content...

The Future Chefs Challenge brings almost 3,000 elementary school students across the nation together to compete for a title.

Out of 256 finalists, Wyatt Stone - a fifth grader from Northeast North Elementary school - is now at the top.

Wyatt has a love for cooking, and that's why he's hoping to become the national winner of the Future Chefs Challenge.

"Then, we saw that it was a cooking competition, and we're like 'Oh my gosh, we have to do it, we have to do it'," said Wyatt.

Students from all over the country send in videos of themselves making their favorite recipes.

They're then voted on by viewers online.

Wyatt is the only student from the state of Indiana to be a finalist.

"It makes me feel happy every day that I know I'm in the top five in the nation," said Wyatt.

Today he created a video of his cooking skills, making his signature "amazing chicken tikka burrito".

He says he just hopes to inspire others.

"I'm hoping I can get a lot of people to start doing more cooking because they're seeing that kids can grow up and be in the top five," said Wyatt.

Lynne Arnett manages the Sodexo program at the Northeast North school corporation.

She says their goal is to encourage healthy eating.

"We encourage the kids to know how to cook, and to have their recipes and not just go for the junk food and stuff like that," said Arnett.

Arnett says to have a young student from a small Indiana town in the top five is what matters most.

"So very proud of Farmersburg, Indiana to be up into this top five out of 256 winners that he gets down to this. So we're just all very excited," said Arnett.

As for Wyatt, he knows he will continue to cook, no matter what.

His piece of advice to other young chefs is to follow your dreams.

"Dream big, dream big," said Wyatt.

Online voting for the challenge will begin on Monday, April 23. It will last until Friday, April 27.

The link for voting has not yet been posted but will be available on Northeast North's Facebook page in the coming days.