Clear

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

U.S. farmers say they are nervous as the trade war with China ramps up. It's causing the price of soybeans to drop now and could have a lasting impact on family farms.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S. farmers say they are nervous as the trade war with China ramps up. It's causing the price of soybeans to drop now and could have a lasting impact on family farms.

Scroll for more content...


As Vigo county farmer Brad Burbrink minds his hogs at the county fair he is also thinking about his fields.

"When we're taking beans from ten dollars down to eight dollars a bushel, that's a pretty big hit."

Burbrink grows corn and soybeans south of Terre Haute. He says it has been a good season so far but he wants one more good shower before harvest.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, farmers have been growing more soybeans in recent years. More than four million bushels of soybeans were produced last year.

Late last week the United States hit China with tariffs on thirty-four billion dollars worth of imports. China is striking back and hitting farmers where it hurts by imposing tariffs on soybeans.

Burbrink says, "It's a huge deal for us, Indiana farmers and also American farmers with every third soybean leaving the ports and going across the seas, it's a big concern to us and we're seeing that reflection in the markets today."

Soybean prices have been falling the past two month. It's all over what U.S. leaders call unfair trade practices.

Burbrink says soybean farmers have lost twenty-five percent of the market.

"That means zero profitability on the farms in Vigo, Clay and surrounding counties. When you take twenty-five percent out of a tight budget anyway it's going to really hurt."

Burbrink agrees something must be done to "level the playing field" between countries. He thinks dealing with the repercussions is a sacrifice farmers with have to make for the nation.

"To make America better we've got to stand up for ourselves and this is one of those we're going to have to tough our way through."

China cannot grow enough to meet it's needs but could encourage farmers there to produce more through incentives. China could also take business to Brazil, the second largest exporter of soybeans.

This could have a lasting impact on American farmers because it could be difficult to get business back if and when the trade war is over and a deal is reached.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness