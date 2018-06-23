Farmer talks safety after IL grain bin accident

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - The area farming community is still processing the death of an 18-year-old working on his family's farm near Marshall, Illinois.

This has many people discussing safety. Moments like the grain bin accident in Clark County Wednesday are stories area farmers wish they never had to hear. A farmer News 10 spoke to today says working with grain bins can be more dangerous than people realize.

"Either in grain bins or on the roads in the fields there's just always something happening and sometimes it's just because someone got in a hurry or they just weren't doing things a safe way" Dwight Ludwig with Nicoson Farms says.

Area farmers say accidents on the job are unfortunately too common. Wednesday a man died near Marshall in a grain bin accident and one farmer says working in a bin can be very dangerous.

"Bins empty from the top down so it's kind of like a funnel or a whirlpool if you will that you can get sucked into very easily. You know you try not to go in on top of them but sometimes you have to go in on top of the grain and it can suck you in really fast" Ludwig says.

Ludwig says if you are working with dangerous machinery to always make sure you are not alone espeically entering full grain bins.

"You never want to go in without someone else knowing that you are going in. Never go in alone or without at least telling somebody that you are going in. If you are going in on top at least try to be tied off with a harness and some way to attach yourself to the roof" Ludwig says.

Ultimately he says it comes down to making sure you aren't in a hurry and you are aware of your surroundings.

"If you know a farmer or you are a farmer be sure to think twice about what you are doing and wear the proper equipment to keep yourself safe" Ludwig says.

If you are working on a farm or near a farm and there is a farming accidnet call 911 immediately. Farmers tell me area fire departments have equipment to rescue people from being engulfed in grain.