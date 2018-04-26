Fans start their engines for Sumar Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Temperatures are warming up and that means drivers are revving their engines.

They're preparing for the Sumar Classic.

It's the first race of the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series.

It begins this Sunday at the Terre Haute Action Track.

Organizers say it's a great way to get the season started...that is, if the weather holds up.

"Usually around lap 75 to 100 you're going to start seeing some really good racing. A lot of strategies comes into play. It's going to be fun and hopefully, everyone can make it out here," driver Tyler Courtney said.

The race takes place Sunday, April 29th.