Fans pack the stands at the Terre Haute Action Track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was race night at the Terre Haute Action Track.
On Friday, fans braved the heat to watch some racing.
The World of Outlaw Late Model Series visited the track for the first time ever.
This was the fourth event of the season for the track.
