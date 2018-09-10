Clear

Family speaks out about cold case

The family of Ed Hataway is still looking for answers after Hataway was found dead in 2012.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 5:45 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It's been a frustrating six years for John Hataway and his wife Anita Scott-Hataway.

John Hataway says, "If they do have information we don't know what it is. And now here we are six years later and we don't know any more then we did the first couple months."

John Hataway is Ed Hataway's brother.
Ed Hataway disappeared September 16th, 2012.

John Hataway explains, "I didn't know where he was. I called. I left messages. For two days I called trying to find him."

When John Hataway visited his brother's apartment they found it was unlocked.
Ed Hataway's cell phone was still inside and his shoes were in the parking lot.

Anita Scott-Hataway says, "When we went to the apartment on Thursday and we saw the condition of the apartment we knew something was wrong."

Authorities discovered EdHataway's remains on November 7th, 2012.
Since then his sister in law, Anita Scott-Hataway, says the case has gone cold.

Anita Scott-Hataway says, "I don't want it to be a shelved case but I do believe that that is probably what it is. Because I don't see anybody around here talking about the case anymore. I don't hear them, they don't even call us."

Ed Hataway's family is grateful his remains were found.
However, they're still determined to find answers.

Anita Scott-Hataway says, "We would like for justice for Ed Hataway. That's what we're looking for, aren't we? That's what we're looking for."

