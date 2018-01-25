Family remembers and town honors military training accident victim

BICKNELL, Ind, (WTHI)- Many knew him as Clay in his hometown of Bicknell but in the army, he was known as First Lieutenant Clayton Robert Cullen.

Before joining the military he was a graduate of North Knox High School. His cousin Melissa Curry said many of the teachers and students loved him when he was back in school.

“He always got good grades and he got along with everybody. They always went to church on Sunday together and this was just something that he always wanted to do was serve in the military," said Curry.

Bicknell has set their flags across the city at half-staff in remembrance of his service. They will continue doing this a week after his funeral.

Cullen was 25 when he lost his life while doing a training exercise in a helicopter. He was in the 4th infantry division in Colorado Springs. His family says that is sad to hear what happened but he got to do what he dreamed to do.

"He always had a smiling face every time you saw him. I'm definitely going to miss him being around family functions but I’m glad he got to do what he loved to do," said Curry.

Now there are still no updates on when services will be held. News 10 will keep you updated with any new information as it develops.