Family of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer to serve as honorary team captain for ISU football home opener

TERRET HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Special, honorary team captains were named for ISU's football home opener, which is set to happen on Thursday.

Indiana State University has chosen the family of Rob Pitts to serve that role.

The Sycamore home opener is against Quincy.

Pitts was killed in the line of duty back in May.

His children, Brooke, Austin, and Dakota will take the field with the team during the coin flip.

During the first quarter, the kids will also be presented with a special jersey, embroidered with their dad's badge number.

